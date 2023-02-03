BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BGR)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Price Performance

Shares of BGR traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $12.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,981. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.08. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 24.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 73.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

Further Reading

