BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BGR)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.87. 54,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,554. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $13.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.08.
BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.
