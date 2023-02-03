BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BGR)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.87. 54,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,554. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $13.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 15,736 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 11.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 155,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 16,305 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,963 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.