BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 28th

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BTZ traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $11.42. The stock had a trading volume of 145,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,272. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $13.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

