Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) Shares Up 10.3%

Shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) shot up 10.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.79. 801,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 695,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on Blackboxstocks to $4.75 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Get Blackboxstocks alerts:

Blackboxstocks Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blackboxstocks ( NASDAQ:BLBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Blackboxstocks had a negative return on equity of 105.16% and a negative net margin of 102.99%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackboxstocks stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Blackboxstocks at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Blackboxstocks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackboxstocks, Inc engages in the operation of a financial technology and social media platform. It offers real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and option traders. The company was founded on October 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackboxstocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackboxstocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.