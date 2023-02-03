Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Black Stone Minerals has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Black Stone Minerals has a payout ratio of 90.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.8%.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BSM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.82. The stock had a trading volume of 389,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,848. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 69.77%. The firm had revenue of $216.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $432,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,372,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,070,450.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter valued at $77,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 106,352 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 196,837 shares during the period. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSM. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

About Black Stone Minerals

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.