Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.50

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.50 and last traded at C$5.28, with a volume of 71298 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on BDI shares. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Black Diamond Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

Black Diamond Group Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.86. The firm has a market cap of C$325.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.33.

Insider Activity at Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group ( TSE:BDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$95.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$73.80 million. Analysts forecast that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.4528908 EPS for the current year.

In other Black Diamond Group news, Director Steve Stein sold 7,700 shares of Black Diamond Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total value of C$35,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 829,436 shares in the company, valued at C$3,815,405.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,204 shares of company stock worth $22,741 and have sold 15,800 shares worth $73,526.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

