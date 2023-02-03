BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Hits $23,563.72 on Exchanges (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $159.22 million and $49.07 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for $23,563.72 or 1.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010126 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00047625 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029418 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00019442 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004226 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00219872 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002777 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

