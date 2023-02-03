Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Biophytis Trading Down 15.6 %

Shares of BPTS opened at $0.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.65. Biophytis has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $4.75.

About Biophytis

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

