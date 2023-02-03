Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Biophytis Trading Down 15.6 %
Shares of BPTS opened at $0.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.65. Biophytis has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $4.75.
About Biophytis
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biophytis (BPTS)
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
- Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter
- Microsoft Fast Integrating AI Into Enterprise & Healthcare Suites
Receive News & Ratings for Biophytis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biophytis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.