bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) Trading Down 0.4%

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.60. 191,733 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,754,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.
bioAffinity Technologies Trading Down 6.7 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.11.
bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of bioAffinity Technologies
bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile
bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat cancer at the cellular level.
