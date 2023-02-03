bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) Trading Down 0.4%

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.60. 191,733 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,754,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

bioAffinity Technologies Trading Down 6.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.11.

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of bioAffinity Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in bioAffinity Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.75% of bioAffinity Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat cancer at the cellular level.

