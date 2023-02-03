Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BPTH stock opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bio-Path Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the first quarter worth $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the third quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

