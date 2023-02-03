Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $245.00 million-$248.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.84 million. Bill.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.99-$1.05 EPS.

Bill.com Stock Up 8.2 %

Bill.com stock traded up $9.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.91. 4,987,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,861. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bill.com has a one year low of $89.87 and a one year high of $262.17.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. Equities analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Bill.com from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bill.com from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $172.38.

In other news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $2,268,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,108.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $43,202.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,331.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $2,268,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,108.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,119 shares of company stock worth $8,139,482 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 25.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after buying an additional 324,354 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after acquiring an additional 269,438 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 184.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 302,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,063,000 after acquiring an additional 196,366 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth $21,240,000. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 821,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 82,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,640,000 after acquiring an additional 82,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

