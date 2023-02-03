Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) PT Lowered to $138.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $138.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.14.

Shares of BILL opened at $128.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.33. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $262.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 1.93.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. The company had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,537 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $1,087,122.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,662.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $1,087,122.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,662.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $2,268,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,108.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,139,482 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,339,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,547,000 after buying an additional 98,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,088,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,066,000 after buying an additional 141,040 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,020,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,515,000 after acquiring an additional 32,895 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after acquiring an additional 324,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,560,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,008,000 after acquiring an additional 150,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

