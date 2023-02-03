Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BILL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.78.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $98.50 on Friday. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $262.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.94 and its 200 day moving average is $128.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 1.93.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $2,268,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,108.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $1,087,122.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $2,268,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 953 shares in the company, valued at $108,108.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,119 shares of company stock worth $8,139,482. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 179.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 39.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 51,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bill.com during the third quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

