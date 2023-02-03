Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $245-248, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.73 million. Bill.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.99-$1.05 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bill.com from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bill.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Bill.com from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bill.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Bill.com Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded up $9.75 on Thursday, hitting $128.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,987,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.33. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $262.17.

Insider Activity at Bill.com

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $625,432.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $625,432.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $262,133.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,382.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,119 shares of company stock worth $8,139,482. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,278.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

