Bertrand P. Grabowski Sells 12,500 Shares of Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Stock

Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Rating) Director Bertrand P. Grabowski sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $118,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Alvarium Tiedemann Stock Performance
Alvarium Tiedemann stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42. Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $27.50.
Alvarium Tiedemann Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alvarium Tiedemann (ALTI)
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
- Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter
- Microsoft Fast Integrating AI Into Enterprise & Healthcare Suites
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
Receive News & Ratings for Alvarium Tiedemann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvarium Tiedemann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.