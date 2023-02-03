Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.61

Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.61 and traded as high as $9.21. Berry shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 572,938 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Berry in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Berry Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $376.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.10 million. Berry had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 20.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,797,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rajath Shourie purchased 10,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Berry in the third quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Berry by 78.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Berry by 122.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,759 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

