Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) PT Raised to $74.00 at Robert W. Baird

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.17% from the company’s previous close.

BERY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

BERY stock opened at $65.39 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $67.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,522,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,440,000 after acquiring an additional 100,381 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,470,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,502,000 after acquiring an additional 40,462 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,387,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,076,000 after acquiring an additional 54,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,257,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,047,000 after buying an additional 59,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

