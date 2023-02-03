Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.30 to $7.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.52.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.83.

Shares of BERY traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.30. 1,417,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,540. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.26. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $66.21.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 5.28%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $15,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BERY. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

