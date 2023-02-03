Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60, Briefing.com reports. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $750.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Benchmark Electronics updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.39-$0.45 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.39-0.45 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Up 1.0 %

BHE stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.01. 14,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,708. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average is $27.13. Benchmark Electronics has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $879.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BHE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth $445,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The firm provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

