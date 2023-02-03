Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Down 13.6 %

NYSE BHE opened at $24.77 on Thursday. Benchmark Electronics has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.13.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $750.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Benchmark Electronics will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,052,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,562,000 after acquiring an additional 216,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,074,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,961,000 after purchasing an additional 173,727 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,905,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,763,000 after purchasing an additional 83,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,166,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,120,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The firm provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

