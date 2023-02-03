Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.07 to $12.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.97. Becton, Dickinson and also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.07-$12.32 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $275.18.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

NYSE:BDX traded down $5.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $248.47. 3,019,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.38. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.7% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Stories

