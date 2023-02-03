BCE (TSE:BCE) Given New C$69.00 Price Target at Cormark

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Cormark from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.32% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for BCE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BCE to C$68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. National Bank Financial lowered BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$65.25.

BCE traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$61.43. The stock had a trading volume of 938,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,610. The company has a market cap of C$56.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$61.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.60. BCE has a 1 year low of C$55.66 and a 1 year high of C$74.09.

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.5499997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

