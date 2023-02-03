BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.97 Per Share

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.967 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92.

BCE Trading Down 2.9 %

BCE stock opened at C$61.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$61.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87. BCE has a twelve month low of C$55.66 and a twelve month high of C$74.09.

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.99 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.5499997 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCE. National Bank Financial cut shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$65.40.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

