Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) Shares Down 0.9%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €56.26 ($61.15) and last traded at €56.50 ($61.41). Approximately 2,263,612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €57.00 ($61.96).
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.9 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of €53.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of €52.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.02. The stock has a market cap of $55.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
