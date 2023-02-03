Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.
Shares of BSET stock opened at $19.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $175.53 million, a PE ratio of 2.85, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $24.12.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.
Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.
