Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Performance

Shares of BSET stock opened at $19.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $175.53 million, a PE ratio of 2.85, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $24.12.

Bassett Furniture Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Institutional Trading of Bassett Furniture Industries

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSET. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

