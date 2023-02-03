Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has a C$26.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ABX. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cormark lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$27.64.

Barrick Gold stock opened at C$25.78 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$17.88 and a one year high of C$33.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$24.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.55 billion and a PE ratio of 18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Barrick Gold ( TSE:ABX Get Rating ) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.0499999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer acquired 10,837 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$224,269.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 45,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$932,735.33. In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer acquired 10,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,269.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$932,735.33. Also, Director Dennis Mark Bristow acquired 110,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$2,276,655.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,941,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$122,951,945.76.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

