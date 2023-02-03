Barclays Boosts ITV (LON:ITV) Price Target to GBX 80

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 70 ($0.86) to GBX 80 ($0.99) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the broadcaster’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ITV from GBX 170 ($2.10) to GBX 160 ($1.98) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 56 ($0.69) price target on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 97.80 ($1.21).

ITV Stock Performance

LON ITV opened at GBX 87.50 ($1.08) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 76.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 70.50. ITV has a 12-month low of GBX 53.97 ($0.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 124 ($1.53). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.20.

Insider Activity

About ITV

In related news, insider Mary Harris purchased 3,467 shares of ITV stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £2,600.25 ($3,211.37).



ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

