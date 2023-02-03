Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens raised their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Up 2.3 %

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $495.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.57. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.03 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 33.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven I. Barlow sold 900 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $26,487.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,535.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $539,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

