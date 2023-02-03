Bank of Ireland Group (LON:BIRG) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.03

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.03 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.94 ($0.12), with a volume of 2184036 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.83 ($0.12).

Bank of Ireland Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.42. The company has a market cap of £99.05 million and a PE ratio of 11.08.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

