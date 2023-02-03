Bank of America Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $158.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Apple to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BNP Paribas lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.07.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $150.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 42.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after buying an additional 89,865 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 35.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Apple by 150.3% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

