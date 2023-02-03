Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Downgraded by Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.44 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $289.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average of $34.22.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,177,000 after acquiring an additional 38,870,780 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,920,000 after acquiring an additional 25,077,300 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,356.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,390,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,788,000 after acquiring an additional 18,990,473 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332,721 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

