Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.10 and last traded at $28.09. Approximately 209,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 508,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.98.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAND shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Bandwidth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bandwidth from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.18. The company has a market cap of $719.85 million, a P/E ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.26. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $148.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.66 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bandwidth by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 57.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 30.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

