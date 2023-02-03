Banco Santander S.A. Trims Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,635 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Roku were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Roku by 5.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Roku by 11.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 23.6% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the second quarter valued at $2,518,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Roku by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. Truist Financial cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.36.

Insider Activity

Roku Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $395,784.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,753.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,519 shares of company stock worth $599,411. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $65.47 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $177.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.12.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.49. Roku had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $761.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.