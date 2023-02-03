Banco Santander S.A. Sells 2,690 Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 363.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 17,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CNRG opened at $93.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.41. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 52-week low of $68.74 and a 52-week high of $104.31.

