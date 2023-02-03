Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 183.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 50,283 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,301,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 71.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 34,350 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,146,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2,154.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $69.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.93. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $97.07.

