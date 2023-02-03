Banco Santander S.A. Buys 1,384 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 64.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,255,000 after buying an additional 2,200,800 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,564,000 after buying an additional 1,457,105 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 1,721.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,096,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,586 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,967,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Airbnb by 36.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,735,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,678,000 after purchasing an additional 733,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Gordon Haskett lowered Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.19.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $118.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.66 and a 200 day moving average of $105.59. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $191.73.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 197,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,704,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $978,387.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,485.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 197,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,704,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,636 shares of company stock worth $55,720,426 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

