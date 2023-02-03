Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.51

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.51 and last traded at $17.41, with a volume of 112231 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. alerts:

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $620.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.32 million during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 31.10%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the third quarter worth $1,630,000. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.