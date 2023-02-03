Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) PT Raised to €1.30 at Morgan Stanley

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley to €1.30 ($1.41) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BNDSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.09) to €1.05 ($1.14) in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Banco de Sabadell to €0.85 ($0.92) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €1.04 ($1.13) to €1.10 ($1.20) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.00.

Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BNDSF opened at $1.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82. Banco de Sabadell has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.27.

Banco de Sabadell Company Profile

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

