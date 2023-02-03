Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.50.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Badger Meter stock opened at $118.10 on Monday. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.25.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Badger Meter

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 576.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the third quarter worth $41,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Featured Articles

