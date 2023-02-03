Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Trading Down 5.1%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.27 and last traded at $6.30. 150,587 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 349,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BW. TheStreet downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.70 million. Analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,230,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,032,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,664,499.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, SVP Christopher S. Riker purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $25,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,592.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,032,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,664,499.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 596,013 shares of company stock worth $2,674,334. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 10.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 18.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.