B. Riley Trims Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Target Price to $3.00

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at B. Riley from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 125.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.63. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $4.97.

Eos Energy Enterprises ( NASDAQ:EOSE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.37). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 2,650.45% and a negative net margin of 1,109.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, Director Daniel Shribman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,733.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel Shribman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,733.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe Mastrangelo acquired 65,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 403,727 shares in the company, valued at $464,286.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 33.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,816 shares during the period. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

