AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00.

AZEK has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AZEK from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of AZEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.11.

NYSE AZEK opened at $26.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.64. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.91.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. AZEK had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $304.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AZEK will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AZEK by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,864,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,031,000 after acquiring an additional 98,704 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in AZEK by 6.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,414,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,471,000 after buying an additional 564,872 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in AZEK by 9.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,776,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,036,000 after buying an additional 394,801 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in AZEK by 4.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,508,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,303,000 after buying an additional 149,132 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in AZEK by 24.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,509,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,710,000 after buying an additional 501,016 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

