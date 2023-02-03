Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,500 shares during the quarter. Axsome Therapeutics accounts for 1.2% of WMS Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. WMS Partners LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $8,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 63.0% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.15.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.21. The stock had a trading volume of 990,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,632. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

