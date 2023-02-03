Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Down 1% This Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $125.42 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $11.40 or 0.00048726 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010035 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00029465 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00019313 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004208 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00222566 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002774 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00161385 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,869,735 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,869,735.41240501 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 11.25355287 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 289 active market(s) with $140,218,122.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

