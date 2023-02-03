Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.11 billion. Avnet also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.75-1.85 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Avnet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Avnet Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ AVT traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $47.07. The company had a trading volume of 277,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,847. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.53 and its 200-day moving average is $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Avnet has a 52 week low of $35.45 and a 52 week high of $50.19.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avnet will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avnet

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 29.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 35.3% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Further Reading

