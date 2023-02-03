Avnet, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share (NASDAQ:AVT)

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avnet in a report released on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Avnet’s current full-year earnings is $6.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avnet’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. Avnet had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Avnet Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Avnet stock opened at $46.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.78. Avnet has a 52 week low of $35.45 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avnet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 49.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Avnet by 442.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 13.02%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Featured Articles

