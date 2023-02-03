Aviva (LON:AV) PT Raised to GBX 546 at Berenberg Bank

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 540 ($6.67) to GBX 546 ($6.74) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.30) to GBX 535 ($6.61) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 564 ($6.97) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 485 ($5.99) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 521.43 ($6.44).

LON:AV opened at GBX 452.50 ($5.59) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 447.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 429.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of £12.68 billion and a PE ratio of 4,503.00.

In other Aviva news, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.58) per share, with a total value of £5,482.76 ($6,771.35).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

