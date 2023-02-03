Aviva (LON:AV) PT Raised to GBX 546 at Berenberg Bank

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 540 ($6.67) to GBX 546 ($6.74) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.30) to GBX 535 ($6.61) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 564 ($6.97) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 485 ($5.99) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 521.43 ($6.44).
Aviva Trading Up 0.5 %
LON:AV opened at GBX 452.50 ($5.59) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 447.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 429.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of £12.68 billion and a PE ratio of 4,503.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
Featured Stories
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.