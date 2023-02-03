Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.67.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks Stock Performance

AVNW opened at $39.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.99 million, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.68. Aviat Networks has a one year low of $23.88 and a one year high of $39.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $81.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.30 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 3.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 636,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,928,000 after purchasing an additional 21,760 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after acquiring an additional 28,213 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 396,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 364,511 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 223.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 319,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 220,400 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.