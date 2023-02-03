AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $202.78.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 3.6 %

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Shares of AVB stock opened at $184.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.01 and a 200-day moving average of $182.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $157.69 and a 1-year high of $259.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.36%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

