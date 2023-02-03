Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Holdings Lowered by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 4.4% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $37,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $42,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ ADP traded down $2.60 on Friday, hitting $226.39. 725,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.50.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also

